The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $140.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

VRT opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

