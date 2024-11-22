TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $119.50. 524,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,684,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 603,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $70,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

