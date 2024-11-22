Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $367.18 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00005611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.92 billion and approximately $367.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,115,806,356 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,115,787,744.39264286 with 2,546,761,989.30916501 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.53789137 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 616 active market(s) with $468,850,500.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

