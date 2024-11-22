Tony Coelho Sells 2,555 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. 705,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,106. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after buying an additional 135,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

