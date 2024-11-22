TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

