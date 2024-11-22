TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $75.39. 748,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 982,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

