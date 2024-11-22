Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.91. Trek Mining shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 709,889 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98.
Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.
