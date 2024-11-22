Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

