Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 38 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07. The company has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $224.45 and a 1 year high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

