Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.
About Universal Entertainment
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Entertainment
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.