Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 4,374 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $305,261.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,661.02. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $2,725,438.47.

On Friday, November 8th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 5,640,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,969. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

