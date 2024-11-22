US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Shares Bought by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF comprises about 1.2% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,466,000.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
