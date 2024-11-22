Valence8 US LP Acquires Shares of 21,596 Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

ZVRA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $487.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

