Valence8 US LP Makes New Investment in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Nuvalent comprises approximately 0.2% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvalent Trading Up 1.7 %
NUVL stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,027. This trade represents a 23.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $168,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,968.12. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108,795 shares of company stock worth $206,003,711 over the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.