Valence8 US LP Makes New Investment in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Nuvalent comprises approximately 0.2% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Trading Up 1.7 %

NUVL stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63.

Insider Activity

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,027. This trade represents a 23.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $168,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,968.12. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108,795 shares of company stock worth $206,003,711 over the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.