Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and traded as high as $23.18. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 69,665 shares trading hands.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

