Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Sells $338,780.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $338.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.18 and its 200-day moving average is $284.51. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $352.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

