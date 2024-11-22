VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.82 and traded as high as $112.29. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF shares last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 316,406 shares.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

