Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 312.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

