Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

