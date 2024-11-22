Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.