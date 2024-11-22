Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $619.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $595.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $454.77 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

