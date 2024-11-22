Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.23. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 373,103 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $674.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

