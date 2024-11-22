Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.4 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.05)-$0.10 EPS.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $16.49 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $674.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

