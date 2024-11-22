Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $14.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $174.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 546.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 65,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Verastem by 62.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

