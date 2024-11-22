Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,630,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,708 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Viking Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at $181,000.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

