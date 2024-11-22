Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

