Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 46000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$61.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wallbridge Mining
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
