Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,616,000 after purchasing an additional 162,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

