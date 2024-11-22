Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $31,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,950,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,935,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,357,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waystar

About Waystar

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.