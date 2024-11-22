Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $31,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,950,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,935,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,357,000.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $33.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
