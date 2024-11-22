Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NTAP traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.34. 5,661,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,216. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39. NetApp has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,922,233.58. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

