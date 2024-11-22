Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHF opened at $7.07 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

