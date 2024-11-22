Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PKG

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.79. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $248.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.