Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PKG

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.74 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.
Packaging Co. of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.79. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $248.62.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.
Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America
In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Packaging Co. of America
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.