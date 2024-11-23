12,024 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.