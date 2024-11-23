130,424 Shares in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 130,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HROW. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Stock Down 2.2 %

HROW stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.