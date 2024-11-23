172,409 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 172,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

SDVY opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

