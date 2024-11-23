21,219 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,566,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,905,000 after acquiring an additional 552,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,521,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 789,985 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,632 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,440.38. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,508 shares of company stock worth $248,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $43.21 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

