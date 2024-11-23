2,178 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

