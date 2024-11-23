2,518 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $81.17 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,047 shares of company stock valued at $89,483,556. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.