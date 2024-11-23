49 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $134.44.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

