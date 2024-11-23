49 Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 48.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,094,698 shares of company stock worth $3,876,350,805 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.