Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

