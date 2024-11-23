Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Up 70.6% – Here’s What Happened

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 70.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 194,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 673% from the average session volume of 25,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

