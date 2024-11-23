Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,201 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $144.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.