Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,988 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,857. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $146.47 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

