Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,549 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after acquiring an additional 203,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,507,000 after purchasing an additional 504,400 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

