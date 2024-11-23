Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,221.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

