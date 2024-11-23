Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,766 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,183,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,105,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,036,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

