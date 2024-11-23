Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,856 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $43.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

