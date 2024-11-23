Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

