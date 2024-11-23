Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 13,216 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

